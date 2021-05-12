Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stelco (STLC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stelco (TSE: STLC):
- 5/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$40.00.
- 4/27/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.50.
- 4/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.
STLC traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.95. 241,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,004. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.28. Stelco Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$39.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.
