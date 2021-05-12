Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stelco (STLC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stelco (TSE: STLC):

5/7/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$40.00.

4/27/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stelco was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.50.

4/13/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stelco had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

STLC traded down C$1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.95. 241,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,004. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.28. Stelco Holdings Inc has a one year low of C$6.16 and a one year high of C$39.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

