Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.51

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.51 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 4688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.06.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

