Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,775. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.