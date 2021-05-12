RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.39.

RealPage stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.57. RealPage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

