RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s current price.

RNWK stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.