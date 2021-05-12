RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,004 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.