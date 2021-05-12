Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.56. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

