Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,622 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Welltower by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

