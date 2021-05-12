Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 4,083 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,916,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

