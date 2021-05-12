Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

