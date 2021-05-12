Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 225.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.