Raymond James Trims OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price to $12.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

OSUR opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.08 million, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $533,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 212,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

