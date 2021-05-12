Raymond James Raises Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $122.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 166,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.