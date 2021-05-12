Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.52

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.52 and last traded at $137.33, with a volume of 590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.36.

Get Raymond James alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.