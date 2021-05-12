Raymond James Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in loanDepot stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

