Raymond James Lowers 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) to Outperform

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on 5N Plus from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

FPLSF stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. 5N Plus has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $46.23 million during the quarter.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

