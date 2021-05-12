Raymond James Analysts Give Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) a C$1.70 Price Target

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) received a C$1.70 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target for the company.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,133. The stock has a market cap of C$589.02 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$0.93 and a one year high of C$1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

