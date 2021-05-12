Raven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.92 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $30,067.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00072749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.64 or 0.00538579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.48 or 0.00253458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.05 or 0.01224812 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.69 or 0.00975397 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

