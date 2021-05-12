Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

