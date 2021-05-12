Radix (EXRD) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Radix has a market cap of $94.29 million and $4.36 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00085212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.22 or 0.00937289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00109675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.