Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $395.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

