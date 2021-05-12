Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

