Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Down 0.1%

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. 25,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 123,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,880,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

