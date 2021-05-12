QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $189.07 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

