Quantis Network Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $43,685.44 and $6,900.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.40 or 0.00556661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00247030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.79 or 0.01160678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00034193 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

