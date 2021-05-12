Quant Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $43.43 or 0.00079970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $524.35 million and approximately $7.16 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003053 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.69 or 0.00691727 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002493 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

