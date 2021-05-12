Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $48.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,102,000.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

