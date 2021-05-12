QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $185,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,400,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.