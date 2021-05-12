Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) were down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $171.19 and last traded at $171.59. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,284,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,801,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

