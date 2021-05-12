Qcash (QC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Qcash has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.00 million and $1.44 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00538276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.65 or 0.00248593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $656.69 or 0.01177412 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00033851 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

