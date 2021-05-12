Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Cut by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 20,370 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

