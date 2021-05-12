Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,197 shares of company stock worth $13,528,833. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

