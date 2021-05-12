Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

BLDR opened at $50.40 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

