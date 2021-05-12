Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.90. The company has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

