Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stelco in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a 52-week low of C$21.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

