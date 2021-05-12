Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Shares of MGA opened at $93.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.62. Magna International has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

