Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Increased by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.32 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$515.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.00 million.

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

