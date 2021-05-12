Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.95.

NYSE:FND opened at $105.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

