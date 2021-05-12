Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Increased by B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,049,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

