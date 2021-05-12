Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Lifted by Analyst

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BALY. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -130.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.