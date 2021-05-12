Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoCanada Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.83.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$47.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.23.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

