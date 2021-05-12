Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted by Wedbush

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). Wedbush also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $64.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

In other news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,927 shares of company stock valued at $7,824,607 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

