Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tecnoglass Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

TGLS stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

