Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$876.40 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

TSE:STN opened at C$53.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 35.29. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,410,608. Also, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,945,587.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

