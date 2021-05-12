Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

RIGL stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,871 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.