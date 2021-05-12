Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Lowered by Analyst

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManTech International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the technology company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.