Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increased by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.56 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $2,397,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $641,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 65,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $654,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,123 shares of company stock worth $7,864,167 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.