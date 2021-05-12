Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE EVRI opened at $17.99 on Monday. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

