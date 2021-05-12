Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE FUN opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

