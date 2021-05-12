Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered by Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

BDTX stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17).

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $408,694.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

